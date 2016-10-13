Gladbach set sights on permanent deal for Christensen

Borussia Monchengladbach have outlined their hopes of signing Andreas Christensen on a permanent deal – but admit persuading Chelsea to sell the Dane could prove “tricky”.

Christensen, 20, has been catching the eye for the Bundesliga side, where he is currently in the second of a two-year loan.

His performances have seen him mentioned as a target for both Barcelona and Manchester City, while last summer, Gladbach admitted they’d very much like to make the move permanent.

Asked by German publication Express about the possibility of a permanent deal to sign Christensen, the club’s sporting director Max Eberl admitted: “We’ve positioned ourselves. We need to see when and how we can turn it into reality.”

Eberl, however, hopes Gladbach’s past dealings with Chelsea can help push through a permanent deal for Christensen, with the Bundesliga side signing Eden Hazard’s brother Thorgen from the Blues earlier this year.

“We have a very good relationship with Chelsea,” Eberl added.

It was claimed last month that Antonio Conte has plans for Christensen to return to Stamford Bridge next summer and make a permanent challenge for a first-team place, with the likes of John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic expected to depart.