Gladbach star set to snub Liverpool transfer and join Dortmund

A long-term Liverpool target has reportedly rejected a move to Anfield in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Mahmoud Dahoud has decided to remain in Germany, agreeing to join the fellow Bundesliga side at the end of the season.

The midfielder has been tracked by Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp since he joined the club 16 months ago, however, it appears his old employers have pipped him to the signature of Dahoud.

The claim comes from Dortmund-based reporter Sebastian Wessling, who reports that the 21-year-old has a £8.6million release clause inserted into his contract, with add-ons also included.

It will be the third time Klopp has seen a transfer target turn him down in favour of Dortmund, with Ousmane Dembele moving to BVB, while Cristian Pulisic rejected a move to Anfield to remain at Westfalenstadion.

With only a year remaining on his deal at Mönchengladbach at the end of the season, the club will reluctantly sell one of their prized assets to close rivals Dortmund.

Speaking about the mooted deal last month, Monchengladbach director Max Eberl remained keen to keep a hold of Dahoud.

“We have a great desire to extend the contract and I hope that we’ll end up sitting at the table together,” he told RP-Online.

“If it does not work, he still has a year left on his contract, so you would have to look into his eyes in the summer and see what is the best for everyone.”