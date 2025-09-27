Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed what Marc Guehi told him after the plug was pulled on his dream move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, and with the England defender set to face the Reds, sources have revealed what Arne Slot plans to now do in January over the Eagles star.

Guehi was on the cusp of sealing a move to Anfield on deadline day, with Liverpool agreeing a £35m package with the south-east London club in a move that would have granted Palace an additional 10% cut on any future transfer.

Despite travelling to Merseyside for a medical and even having recorded his Palace goodbyes via a leaked video on social media, the Eagles decided to abort the possible deal, having failed to bring in a suitable replacement and with Palace boss Glasner laying down the law to his club’s board over the planned sale.

Per our sources, that left a “betrayed” and “bitterly disappointed” Guehi having to return to Selhurst Park, where he will remain until the January window at least.

Now as he prepares to face the club that came within a whisker of signing him, Glasner has revealed exactly what was said between himself and the player in the wake of his failed move to Anfield.

Addressing the media, Glasner explained: “Of course, Guehi was a little bit disappointed after the Liverpool saga.

“But then he said, ‘No, it’s fine, I like being here, I like the team, I like the staff, I like Crystal Palace, I’m a south London boy, I will give my best’.”

Glasner insists he has zero concerns over Guehi’s commitment to the cause in the meantime, adding: “I have no concerns at all (about Guehi).

“I’m completely convinced, and I mention this quite often, as long as Marc is playing for Crystal Palace, he will be playing with 100 per cent. This is what I expect on Saturday.

“I’m really convinced that he will show this again. He’s an amazing player, he’s in amazing shape. So I expect a great game from him.

“Of course, I had a conversation with Marc but I think you will expect it to maybe have been more or longer, it was really a very short conversation because it was easy.”

Marc Guehi to Liverpool back on in January – sources

On the failed move to Anfield, Glasner explained: “Again, it (his collapsed move to Liverpool) is gone. The window is closed, fortunately, so he’s completely focused on Crystal Palace, on his performance and our performance and like always, it’s good to have him as a captain.

“I’m not talking about transfer discussions. We had this for three or four months, and it really made me tired.

“I don’t want to talk about it. I know in January it will be again for one month. Even when I think about it, it makes me tired.

“So let’s talk about this great game, the FA Cup winners against the Premier League champions. That’s more important than all the other stuff.”

His Liverpool counterpart, Arne Slot, has also expressed his frustration at missing out on the 25-year-old.

“I think it would be a bit ridiculous if I deny that we were close to signing him. It was so out in the open that it would be ridiculous,” Slot explained.

“It’s a pity, not only for us but also for the player. But he’s in a good place playing at Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and FA Cup with a very good manager.”

Since that miss, Liverpool’s defensive depth has been plunged into some doubt after summer signing Geovanni Leoni picked up a serious ACL injury that could see him ruled out of first-team action until next season.

As a result, a renewed attempt to try and sign Guehi looks highly likely to be back on the agenda for Slot.

TEAMtalk understands that the Merseyside club are now eyeing a cut-price deal for the 26-times capped England star in January to address the crisis.

And with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in June and meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1, Liverpool, keen to avoid losing out on the 25-year-old, are prioritising a January move to secure his services at a reduced fee.

Sources close to the club indicate that manager Slot sees Guehi’s composure, aerial ability, and leadership as ideal to complement Virgil van Dijk and shore up a defence that has been tested early this season…

