Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to convince the club’s chief money-man Joel Glazer if he is to push through with his apparent wish of cashing in on Anthony Martial this summer, claims a report.

The now 24-year-old joined United back in summer 2015 for what was then a world-record fee for a teenager at an initial £36million.

And while he has gone on to score 60 goals in 202 appearances for the club – form which saw him rewarded with a huge new deal to summer 2024 last year – there lies a feeling that the France international is yet to find his consistent best form at Old Trafford.

And as per the Daily Express, Solskjaer is beginning to grow increasingly frustrated by Martial’s output for United, and amid suggestions the United boss feels the player is incapable of delivering what is expected of him as a frontline striker for the Red Devils.

Furthermore, they suggest Solskjaer feels Martial has proven of late that he can’t deliver the goals required of him despite leading the line during Marcus Rashford’s injury absence.

Indeed the Express goes as far to say that Martial is “a shadow of the player that Solskjaer needs” and that the player “has failed to develop into the player many were expecting him to become”.

They suggest Solskjaer’s patience has now run out on the back of his toothless display in Saturday evening’s 0-0 draw with Wolves and claims the Norwegian would now not stand in the player’s way in the wake of a sizeable approach for his services this summer.

They also claim that Martial is in immediate threat of losing his place to surprise deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo; the Nigerian commenting here on what it felt like to have signed for United.

However, they claim Solskjaer’s plan to offload Martial will be met with stubborn resistance from co-owner Joel Glazer, due to the Frenchman’s status as the American’s “favourite player” at the club.

And that stance has already seen one former United manager fail to get rid of the forward. It was in 2018 that Jose Mourinho went to the owners and told them he wanted Martial sold and Ivan Perisic brought in.

But Glazer said no, telling Mourinho he must make do with the France international despite it being against his wishes. And, as per the paper, Solskjaer will also likely be told he must retain the services of the former Monaco forward.

Either way, the paper states Martial faces a critical few months and faces a huge battle to convince Solskjaer that he has the qualities to prove a long-term option to United.

Martial’s performances have also come in for criticism from former skipper Roy Keane, who recently said of the Frenchman after his miss in the defeat to Liverpool: “Martial has come to Man Utd and the big strikers score in the big moments, but his miss [in the second half] sums up his career at Man Utd.

“Excellent build-up play, but you have to hit the target. No excuses.

“The big strikers who are remembered by the supporters hit the target and the back of the net, and that’s why that guy [Martial] is not quite good enough for Man Utd. That moment summed him up.”