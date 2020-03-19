Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been promised he will be handed lavish backing in the transfer market this summer after it was claimed the Manchester United boss had given club chiefs a five-man wanted list.

The Norwegian has been handsomely backed by United in the transfer market during his time in charge, bringing in a total of five players to the tune of around £200million.

Last summer he brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, while January witnessed the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo – with the Portuguese midfielder already having an enormous impact and signalling his long-term ambitions at the club.

And after steering United to an 11-match unbeaten run that has seen the club move up to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea and within touching distance of the Europa League quarter-finals, prior to the European wide suspension of the game, Solskjaer is again expected to be heavily backed in the summer window.

However, with many supporters still having doubts over the financial muscle of the Glazers, those fears mouted among some supporters on Wednesday when it was announced that their NFL franchise, the Tampa Bay Buncaneers, had handed a mammoth £25million-a-year contract to Tom Brady following the quarterback’s decision to quit the New England Patriots.

More concern has been raised after the Glazer family saw a huge €1bn wiped off the club’s valuation on the New York Stock Exchange.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the American businessmen are ready to back Solskjaer handsomely this summer after being impressed by the Norwegian’s ethos and in a bid to further close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

And as per the article, Solskjaer has handed the Glazers a five-man shopping list this summer and has reportedly been assured the club will do all in their power to bring in at least three major signings when the window opens.

And the No 1 priority for United is said to be the signing of Jadon Sancho, with the teenager fulfilling Solskjaer’s desire to bring in a quality attacking option for the right-hand side of his attack.

The Red Devils have been given hope that Dortmund will allow the teenager to leave, with their chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke saying this week: “Jadon is a very, very great talent, perhaps the greatest currently in Europe among players under the age of 21.

“In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the top two or three players in the world in the years to come.

“We will do our best to keep him as long as possible. We have a very good relationship with him.

“But if one day, he comes to see us and tells us that he wants to leave the club, then we will discuss it.

“But this is not our first option. The first option is to keep it as long as possible.”

Next on the agenda for Solskjaer is one of either Jack Grealish or James Maddison, with the Villa star – rated in the £70million bracket –reported to already have opened talks with United.

Also on the wanted list is Birmingham’s teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly ‘obsessed’ with the idea of bringing the £30m-rated star to Old Trafford.

Reports on Thursday claimed the the 16-year-old had narrowed his transfer choice down to two clubs, with United very much in the mix.

And finally, Solskjaer is also said to be on the lookout for another option in defence, amid talk that Phil Jones could follow Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling out the exit door.

The club has been linked with Inter Milan veteran Diego Godin again in recent days in a bargain deal amid claims he was set to leave after his move to Italy failed to work out.

Woodward on Glazers, Man Utd transfer strategy

Whoever they end up signing, United executive vice-chairman Woodward has already commented the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

“Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions,” he said.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

