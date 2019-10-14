Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes is reportedly facing a major dilemma over whether to join Tottenham in a record deal in the new year.

Spurs are said to be ready to bid for the Portugal midfield star, as they get ready to sell Christian Eriksen for a cut-price fee in January rather than lose the Dane for nothing next summer.

Fernandes was strongly linked with a move from Sporting Lisbon to north London over the summer, with Manchester United also interested in the attacking midfielder’s services.

And reports in Portugal have stated that Spurs will go back in for the 25-year-old when the transfer window reopens at the start of 2020.

That news is perhaps no great surprise, given that Daniel Levy is looking to cash in on Eriksen – as Real Madrid continue to be linked with the former Ajax man.

Real, themselves, have also shown an interest in Fernandes in the past and reports on Monday suggest that the player is torn over whether a move to England or Spain would suit him most.

Fernandes hit an incredible 31 goals in 50 outings for Sporting last term, but despite interest from across Europe no club was willing to stump up the £65million Sporting want for his services.

He has already scored four times in six appearances this campaign and with Spurs seemingly in a rebuild phase after a poor start to the new season, Fernandes could be the man to galvanise Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they look to replace stalwart Eriksen’s creative output.

