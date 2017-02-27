Goal-line technology f***** up PSV’s title hopes, blasts keeper

PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet has blamed “f***ed up” goal-line technology for costing his side their Eredivisie title hopes against Feyenoord.

The two sides met in a hugely important game on Sunday, with Feyenoord edging to a win on the back of PSV goalkeeper Zoet’s costly error eight minutes from time.

They now lead second-placed Ajax by five points, while PSV are 12 points behind.

PSV almost earned a crucial away point at the league leaders, with Gaston Pereira cancelling out Jens Toornstra’s opener.

But Jan-Arie van der Heijden’s 82nd-minute header was inexplicably carried over his own line by Zoet, who had actually saved the initial shot.

The own goal that knocked PSV out of the Eredivisie title race. As soon as Zoet pulls the ball back, the goal-line system rules it as a goal pic.twitter.com/WS2GJnopmC — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) February 27, 2017

“This is seriously f***ed up,” Zoet told NOS after the match. “The goal-line technology made the difference and things could have been different if it had not.

“He went only by his watch. If that had not happened, I think he would have said no goal.

“You should always keep believing in things, but the title is very far away. [It’s] a serious blow.”