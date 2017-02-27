Goal-line technology f***** up PSV’s title hopes, blasts keeper

Jeroen Zoet: Left angry and frustrated

Jeroen Zoet: Left angry and frustrated

PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet has blamed “f***ed up” goal-line technology for costing his side their Eredivisie title hopes against Feyenoord.

The two sides met in a hugely important game on Sunday, with Feyenoord edging to a win on the back of PSV goalkeeper Zoet’s costly error eight minutes from time.

They now lead second-placed Ajax by five points, while PSV are 12 points behind.

PSV almost earned a crucial away point at the league leaders, with Gaston Pereira cancelling out Jens Toornstra’s opener.

But Jan-Arie van der Heijden’s 82nd-minute header was inexplicably carried over his own line by Zoet, who had actually saved the initial shot.

“This is seriously f***ed up,” Zoet told NOS after the match. “The goal-line technology made the difference and things could have been different if it had not.

“He went only by his watch. If that had not happened, I think he would have said no goal.

“You should always keep believing in things, but the title is very far away. [It’s] a serious blow.”

PSV Eindhoven Feyenoord Eredivisie

Related Articles