Goals, assists machine gives telling update on links to Man Utd, Tottenham

Manchester United and Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes has given an update on his future plans ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Fernandes was heavily linked with United, Spurs and Real Madrid in the closing stages of the summer window but a deal did not get over the line.

He eventually signed a new big-money contract with the Portuguese giants and he insists he will not force his way out of the club in January.

The 25-year-old did reiterate, however, that he has “dreams to come true”, hinting he may still look to pursue a move to the Premier League in the future.

Speaking after Portugal’s 6-0 thumping of Lithuania, Fernandes said: “I’m not worried, since 2016 I’m at Sporting and they say I’m leaving, so far I’m fine.

“I have dreams to come true, but I’m not worried, I have no reason to force out, I’m fine, in a club I like.

“On the day I have to leave, if I have to, I hope to leave a good memory.”

United are still said to be looking at Fernandes as a replacement for Paul Pogba, while Spurs are after the player to supplement the expected loss of Christian Eriksen either in January or next summer.