‘Going nowhere’ – Mikel Arteta won’t sell Chelsea linked Arsenal star despite player’s demands

Reports suggest that Arsenal will not allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave in January, despite speculation about the out-of-favour goalkeeper’s future.

The Gunners signed David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan with an option to buy in the summer window, and Mikel Arteta has opted to start him ahead of Ramsdale in recent games.

Ramsdale hasn’t featured in Arsenal’s last six Premier League games. If this continues, he may struggle to get a place in the England squad for the European championships next year.

Gary Neville also said in a recent interview that the keeper situation could create a ‘problem’ at the Emirates and inevitably, either Ramsdale or Raya will leave at some point.

As a result, various reports have suggested that Ramsdale could look to leave Arsenal either permanently or on loan in January. Chelsea have been linked with Ramsdale recently, for example.

It now seems, however, that Arsenal have no intention of letting the 25-year-old leave this winter, which, as mentioned, could end up ruining his chances of playing in the 2024 Euros if his playing time doesn’t increase soon.

Arsenal will NOT let Ramsdale leave in January

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ‘aware of the growing issue and the increased scrutiny surrounding their goalkeeper spot’ as Raya has ‘not been convincing since taking over from Ramsdale.’

The Brentford loanee has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, conceding seven goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Raya was at fault in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with London rivals Chelsea last weekend, however, and some fans have called for Ramsdale to be brought back into the starting XI.

Football Insider note that Ramsdale is desperate for regular first-team football to keep his career on track in a ‘crucial time in his development.’

It’s claimed that ‘several Premier League clubs’ are interested in the Arsenal star, but the English goalkeeper will be ‘going nowhere this winter’ as Arteta is unwilling to let him go mid-season.

As a result, he will have to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates, at least until the end of the current campaign.

