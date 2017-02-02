Goncalo Guedes explains why he snubbed Man Utd for PSG

Goncalo Guedes has lifted the lid on his decision to snub reported interest from Manchester United to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Guedes joined French giants PSG for £25.5million last week, with the Benfica winger also a target for a number of other clubs.

Manchester City were interested, but it was United who were more strongly linked with the Portuguese star.

The 20-year-old explains that while he considered joining United, the move to PSG makes him feel “more at home”.

“I always wanted to pick Paris,” Guedes told RMC Sport. “I know that English and French football are different but honestly, I think that for someone my age, for someone young, it was better to come to PSG because it’s a big club.

“Manchester would have helped me too, but I’d feel more at home here than in England.”