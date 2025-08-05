Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and striker Gonzalo Garcia, who has been linked with Leeds United

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has directly informed Gonzalo Garcia of his plans about his future as Leeds United learn their chances of bringing the striker to Elland Road, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk analyses why the Spanish star should stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garcia was the story of Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with the striker’s impressive performances at the prestigious competition leading the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and West Ham United to take a keen interest in him. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored four goals and gave one assist in six matches, as Madrid reached the semi-finals.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds are aiming to strengthen their front-line ahead of the return to the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign, with manager Daniel Farke looking to sign least one striker – and potentially two – and the Whites have been strongly linked with Garcia.

A Spanish report on June 28 claimed that Leeds are ‘’willing to pay €20million (£17m, $23.5m) for Gonzalo Garcia’, with the Whites’ ‘offer’ said to be ‘the most attractive’.

Sunderland, AS Roma and Real Oviedo were also credited with interest in Garcia.

On July 15, TBR reported that Leeds have ‘registered their interest’ in signing Garcia on loan in the summer transfer window.

The report noted that Sunderland, Brentford and West Ham have also ‘registered their interest’ in the Madrid striker.

Madrid returned to pre-season training on Monday, and a new report in Defensa Central has revealed details of the ‘private conversation’ that Garcia had with Alonso.

The Real Madrid-centric website has reported that Alonso had ‘an informal chat’ with Garcia on Monday to ‘discuss’ the striker’s future.

The Madrid manager is said to have ‘bluntly told’ Garcia: ‘My idea is for you to stay with us; moving to another club is not what we are considering right now’.

The report has noted that Garcia received the message ‘happily’, adding that ‘barring any surprises in the coming weeks’, the striker will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and is happy to do so.

Ask me anything! 📌 Rudy Galetti will be answering your questions on Wednesday between 1:30pm and 2:30pm BST. Send in your questions now here.

Gonzalo Garcia will get Real Madrid chances under Xabi Alonso

Even though Alonso will move away from a three-man forward line that was common under Carlo Ancelotti, Garcia will get his chances under the former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder.

The striker was used regularly by Alonso at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and that shows how highly he is rated by the Madrid manager.

With Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe also in the team, Garcia will not be a regular in the Madrid starting line-up when the new LaLiga season starts, especially if Rodrygo stays.

However, Alonso wants a Joselu-type striker in his squad who can play in and around the opposition’s penalty box and can come off the bench to make an impact.

Garcia is the player for Alonso for that role, even though the Madrid boss also had the option to use Endrick.

Alonso has already shown that he can be ruthless with players, regularly ignoring the chance to play Rodrygo at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Garcia should feel confident about his chances of playing a major role for Madrid this season, especially after his reported talks with Alonso.

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo plan, Chelsea raid

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Madrid’s plans about Rodrygo, as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur plan to sign the Brazil international forward in the summer transfer window.

Madrid are said to be keen on signing a Chelsea striker, who is valued at £60million and could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Arsenal are not out of the race for Rodrygo, with a report revealing the name of the players the Gunners will have to sell to get a deal done for the Brazilian ace.

POLL: Who will win LaLiga in 2025/26?