England wary as Philippe Coutinho pencils in return from injury

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has earmarked Brazil’s friendly with England on November 14 as his likely return to action from a groin injury.

The Reds star has missed the club’s last three matches having picked up the problem during training.

However, Coutinho is nowback in light training and has targeted a return to action for the friendly against the Three Lions at Wembley, with their clash against Japan in Lille on November 10 probably coming just too soon.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, speaking to Globo Esporte, explained: “Coutinho had a muscle injury in the adductor of the left thigh.

“He is in the final phase of recovery. We knew that he would not be fully fit, but we chose to make his final recovery with us.

“The possibility of him playing against Japan is remote, but we work to make sure he’s available against England.

“He may not be able to participate [against Japan]. If he can, he could stay on the bench and play for a few minutes.

“But it’s a small chance. Our focus is to get him back for the second game.”

During Coutinho’s absence from the Liverpool side, the team have racked up victories against Huddersfield, Maribor and West Ham, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once.