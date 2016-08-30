Got, got, need: Assessing who all 20 PL clubs still need to sign

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done – we take a look at the done deals so far and who they could still sign.

ARSENAL

Who have they signed?

Manager Arsene Wenger has strengthened the core of his side, signing defender Rob Holding and midfielder Granit Xhaka early on and making late additions with deals for centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and striker Lucas Perez on the brink of completion.

What else do they still need?

All of the Gunners’ buying business is likely to have been done but a proven Premier League goalscorer would be a suitable last addition to Wenger’s squad.

BOURNEMOUTH

Who have they signed?

Defenders Nathan Ake, Marc Wilson and Brad Smith, midfielders Emerson Hyndman, Jordon Ibe and Lewis Cook and forward Lys Mousset.

What do they need?

Boss Eddie Howe has had a busy summer but says there is room for one new signing, although it is likely to be a youngster rather than someone to thrust straight into the first team.

BURNLEY

Who have they signed?

Belgium international midfielder Steven Defour arrived in a club-record £7.5million deal, full-back Jon Flanagan was acquired on loan from Liverpool, while striker Patrick Bamford has signed from Chelsea and Charlton pair Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Nick Pope were brought in on the same day earlier in the window.

What else do they still need?

Boss Sean Dyche would like to strengthen in every department, though a pacy winger in particular would be welcomed, as would another central midfielder, after David Jones’ departure to Sheffield Wednesday, and a striker to ease the burden on Andre Gray and Sam Vokes. Patrick Bamford is expected to join from Chelsea.

CHELSEA

Who have they signed?

New manager Antonio Conte began the rebuilding in the post-Jose Mourinho era by strengthening the spine of the team with a striker in Michy Batshuayi and Leicester’s Premier League-winning midfielder N’Golo Kante, with back-up goalkeeper Eduardo also coming in from Dinamo Zagreb.

What else do they need?

By a process of elimination a centre-back would complete the spine-strengthening process as it would be optimistic to expect John Terry, who turns 36 in December, to play every minute of every match. Another striker would not go amiss either as Conte is currently operating with just Diego Costa and Batshuayi.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Who have they signed?

Alan Pardew has twice broken Palace’s transfer record to strengthen throughout his team with the arrivals of winger Andros Townsend and then striker Christian Benteke. Defender James Tomkins and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda have also arrived.

What else do they need?

Pardew has made no secret of his desire to recruit another striker, but after selling Mile Jedinak, Palace are also short of a ball-winning central midfielder.

EVERTON

Who have they signed?

New manager Ronald Koeman has taken his time in the transfer market but has made some shrewd signings in goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, centre-back Ashley Williams and midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye while gambling £25million-plus that winger Yannick Bolasie will produce consistent match-winning performances.

What else do they need?

A goalscorer has to be a priority as if Romelu Lukaku does not reproduce last season’s 25-goal form Koeman only has Arouna Kone as back-up. Central midfield could also do with bolstering.

HULL

Who have they signed?

The only signing they have made all summer is teenage goalkeeper Will Mannion from AFC Wimbledon and he is for development.

What do they need?

It would be flippant to say everything but caretaker boss Mike Phelan had only 13 fit senior players to face Manchester United at the weekend. Phelan wants six new signings before the deadline and they need a goalkeeper – they have been linked with Cardiff”s David Marshall – right-back, centre-back, attacking midfielder and potentially two strikers.

LEICESTER

Who have they signed?

The Premier League champions have not rested on their laurels with goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, defender Luis Hernandez, midfielders Nampalys Mendy and Bartosz Kapustka and strikers Ahmed Musa and Raul Uche Rubio.

What do they need?

The loss of N’Golo Kante, a key part of their success, to Chelsea left a hole in midfield which Claudio Ranieri will hope Mendy can help fill. The success of keeping almost all the title-winning squad together means no more additions are necessary but Ranieri is interested in Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani.

LIVERPOOL

Who have they signed?

Jurgen Klopp got his business done early and strengthened in every department with goalkeepers Loris Karius and Alex Manninger, defenders Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and forward Sadio Mane.

What do they need?

They are crying out for a left-back with midfielder James Milner having to fill in due to Alberto Moreno’s dreadful early-season form. Another central midfielder would be a bonus but Klopp appears to have done all his spending.

MANCHESTER CITY

Who have they signed?

City have spent close to £170million on new players this summer – Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Oleksandar Zinchenko, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Marlos Moreno, Aaron Mooy, John Stones and Claudio Bravo – although not all will immediately be on the first-team radar.

What else do they still need?

There is a theory City may still want another centre-back but unless they pull something from leftfield their incoming business in this window is done, with Pep Guardiola saying “It’s enough”.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Who have they signed?

Jose Mourinho was another who got his business done relatively early. He identified four key players and spent big to secure them, with defender Eric Bailly, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba coming in.

What do they need?

To ensure greater squad depth Mourinho could do with a recognised right-back, the position currently occupied by winger Antonio Valencia, and possibly another centre-back but the Portuguese habitually operates with small squad numbers and seems set to do so again.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Who have they signed?

Middlesbrough’s return to the Premier League has seen manager Aitor Karanka invest heavily in new recruits. Two goalkeepers (Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan), four defenders (Antonio Barragan, Bernardo Espinoso, Jordan McGhee and Fabio da Silva), one midfielder (Marten De Roon) and three forwards (Alvaro Negredo, Gaston Ramirez and Viktor Fischer) have arrived.

What do they need?

Calum Chambers, another defender, looks set to arrive on loan from Arsenal. Midfield may be another area where Boro could benefit from strengthening.

SOUTHAMPTON

Who have they signed?

True to Southampton’s philosophy they have not bought big names on big money in recruiting goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Stuart Taylor, defender Jeremy Pied, midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and forwards Nathan Redmond and Sofiane Boufal.

What do they need?

Boss Claude Puel is hoping club-record signing Boufal will boost his firepower having lost last season’s top scorers Sadio Mane and Graziano Pelle. An injury to Pied may force Puel back into the market for a right-back as cover for Cedric Soares.

STOKE

Who have they signed?

Boss Mark Hughes pulled off a considerable coup by recruiting fellow Welshman Joe Allen from Liverpool to bolster his midfield, while promising young Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi has also been brought in from Al Ahly.

What do they need?

Stoke could certainly do with more firepower up front and have been pursuing West Brom’s Saido Berahino for some time but the likelihood of them completing a deal for the 23-year-old seems to be receding.

SUNDERLAND

Who have they signed?

New manager David Moyes has started with the basics by trying to strengthen his defence with the signings of Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair, Donald Love and Javier Manquillo, with on-loan Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj his only attacking capture so far.

What do they need?

Moyes still has a lot of work to do, especially if centre-back Lamine Kone leaves. They are desperate for support for striker Jermain Defoe after the departures of Steven Fletcher and Danny Graham, and reinforcements in midfield are needed with Seb Larsson out injured for six months and Jordi Gomez and Liam Bridcutt having departed.

SWANSEA

Who have they signed?

During this window they have picked up back-up goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn, turned the loan move of midfielder Leroy Fer into a permanent one and signed Spanish strikers Fernando Llorente and Borja Baston, who was a club-record £15.5million recruit.

What else do they still need?

Manager Francesco Guidolin needs a centre-back to replace Ashley Williams after his move to Everton but appears happy with the rest of his squad.

TOTTENHAM

Who have they signed?

Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen have arrived from Southampton and AZ Alkmaar respectively for a combined total of almost £30million.

What else do they still need?

Hugo Lloris’ injury has made signing another goalkeeper a possibility but manager Mauricio Pochettino’s priority is a penetrative attacking midfielder.

WATFORD

Who have they signed?

The Hornets have invested heavily in eight permanent signings, breaking their own transfer record twice for Isaac Success and Roberto Pereyra, and also adding Premier League experience in the shape of defenders Younes Kaboul and Daryl Janmaat, with Jerome Sinclair, Christian Kabasele, Juan Camilo Zuniga and Brice Dja Djedje also arriving.

What else do they still need?

Hard to know where owner Gino Pozzo and his family will look to invest in the closing hours of the window but the heart of midfield may be the place Watford try to strengthen.

WEST BROM

Who have they signed?

Tony Pulis has brought in QPR midfielder Matt Phillips, Everton defender Brendan Galloway and Tottenham midfielder Nacer Chadli.

What else do they still need?

A striker must be a priority before the end of the window as West Brom have managed just two goals in three Premier League matches so far and doubts still linger over the future of Saido Berahino. Pulis is also keen to add at least one more midfielder with Malaga’s Ignacio Camacho his primary target.

WEST HAM

Who have they signed?

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has had a busy summer with 10 new senior signings arriving in the form of strikers Toni Martinez, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Calleri, Simone Zaza and Ashley Fletcher, midfielders Havard Nordtveit, Sofiane Feghouli, Gokhan Tore and Edimilson Fernandes, and defender Arthur Masuaku.

What else do they still need?

Nothing. If anything, West Ham’s shock exit from the Europa League means their squad is suddenly too big. Youngsters Reece Burke, Reece Oxford and maybe even summer signing Fletcher could go out on loan to lighten the load.