Gotze remains a world-class talent, beams Liverpool boss Klopp

Jurgen Klopp clearly still remains a fan of Mario Gotze, despite missing the chance to bring the “world-class footballer” to Liverpool back in the summer.

The Reds manager was heavily linked with his former charge with Tottenham also said to be keen on a move for the then-Bayern Munich star.

However, despite Klopp handing Gotze his debut at Dortmund in 2009, and managing the forward up to his departure for Bayern in 2013, the player opted for a move back to the Westfalenstadion.

It was explained why Klopp missed out on signing the player a few months back, and although he has since struggled to find his best form again, the Reds boss remains a huge fans of the player.

“He picked up injuries often enough at unfavourable times and overall has not rediscovered his rhythm,” Klopp told Bild.

“The world-class footballer in him still lies dormant. It’s like cycling – you can’t unlearn it.”

Klopp then discussed Dortmund’s bitter rivals Schalke, whose sporting executive, Christian Heidel, gave the German his first chance in management at Mainz.

“A horror start like that can turn into an advantage for Schalke in the end,” he said, with the club just five points above the Bundesliga’s relegation zone at the winter break.

“To stay calm during such a period is maybe Schalke’s biggest achievement in recent years. That was really good.

“Everything will be fine there in the end. They’ve got a good team, a clear plan, a top coach, a top sporting director and unbelievably passionate fans.”

He added: “Schalke are a bit like Liverpool. If you haven’t won the title in such a long time, it does not mean that you must win it, but the pressure grows, and the desire too.”