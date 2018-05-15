Graeme Souness apologises after storming off Sky Sports set

Graeme Souness has been forced into an apology after storming off the Sky Sports set during an ad break of their live Liverpool vs Brighton broadcast on Sunday.

The former Liverpool captain and manager was on punditry duty for Sky as Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed a 4-0 victory over the Seagulls to secure their place in the Champions League again next season.

But according to the Daily Mail, the fiery Scotsman is said to have stormed off the set during an ad break after complaining about constant interruptions.

According to the paper Souness was overheard saying: “I don’t need this. That’s four times today you have shut me up.”

The Mail claims Souness was ‘angered’ at having been told by the production team to wrap up his thoughts quickly during his analysis.

He was replaced by co-commentator Gary Neville during the ad break, and has since apologised for failing to disguise his ‘irritation’.

“Graeme reacted badly to a directive to wrap up his comments before an ad break,” said a Sky spokesperson. “But he has been in touch with the production team to apologise.”