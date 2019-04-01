Graeme Souness delivers stern warning to title-chasing Liverpool

Graeme Souness has said that Liverpool must “free themselves” of nervousness if they are to remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Toby Alderweireld’s late own goal handed Liverpool a crucial 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday – the second successive game in which Liverpool have dug out a win late on.

The Reds edged past Fulham thanks to a James Milner penalty before the international break, and Souness told Sky Sports after the match that Liverpool need to play without pressure in the remaining six games if they are to clinch the title.

“Will to win, that’s what won them the game. They weren’t at their best today,” the pundit said. “They just dug out a win, sometimes you have to do that. In the end it was a scruffy win but they were determined.

“This crowd don’t get frustrated, they still support the team very well and it’s very easy to play in those circumstances. They’re playing with a nervousness that they’ll have to free themselves of in the next six games.

“They can’t keep relying on people making mistakes – Lloris has gifted them today. That will to win will not win you the league – they have to get back to being a bit classier.”

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Friday in their next Premier League outing, following reigning champions Manchester City’s match against Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.