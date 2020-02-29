Potter admits Brighton are now relying on luck in fight for safety

Graham Potter insisted Brighton’s luck will soon turn around after a derby defeat to Crystal Palace meant the threat of getting sucked into the relegation zone is becoming less avoidable.

The Seagulls have not won a single game in 2020, and despite bettering rivals Palace for possession, shots and shots on target, it was the visitors who came out on top for the only stat that mattered – goals scored.

Jordan Ayew netted in the second half to give Palace all three points and condemn Brighton to more misery.

However, Potter believes his club must focus on the positives if they are to turn things around and climb away from the danger of the drop zone.

“It’s a sore one for us,” he said. “I thought we, apart from the scoreline, did a lot well in the game, had chances, didn’t take them and of course if you don’t…

“They didn’t do too much to get their goal. We were the better team up to that point.

“That’s football, you have to put the ball in the net. We created stuff, we tried, had shots, had chances, they didn’t have too much.

“I feel for the boys. We have to dust ourselves down. There’s enough quality there. We showed enough to say that we can move forward, that’s what we’ve got to do.

“It’s not a nice feeling when you lose a game. We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We just need to focus on the positives, what we’ve done well.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself. Sometimes you need a bit of luck – we didn’t get too much of that today. We have to keep working to turn those little margins in our favour.

“We know every game in this league is tough for us. Today there was a lot of effort and a lot of quality. I liked the performance, how we played. Over the course of the game we were quite good.”