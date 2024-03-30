Graham Potter: Eight-time league champions incredibly chase former Chelsea boss amid Man Utd links

Graham Potter has reportedly emerged as a shock candidate to take over at Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester United also taking a look at the former Chelsea manager.

After the fantastic job he did at Brighton, Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss in September 2022. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly tasked the Englishman with leading the club’s long-term project and improving the young players that had been signed.

However, Potter failed to recapture the magic of his Brighton spell while at Stamford Bridge. While Chelsea officials repeatedly denied that they would sack him after less than a season in charge, that eventually happened in April 2023.

Following a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, which saw Chelsea drop to 11th in the Premier League table, the Blues swung the axe.

Potter was linked with the AC Milan job in February, while Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is evaluating whether to appoint him as a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

But according to a fresh report from HITC, Borussia Dortmund look set to rival Man Utd for Potter.

The German giants, who have won the league eight times in their history, are sounding out managers in case current boss Edin Terzic is sacked.

Terzic is both a supporter of the club and a fan-favourite, though he has come under pressure as Dortmund are way behind title chasers Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Dortmund considering Graham Potter approach – report

Dortmund are even lagging behind Stuttgart, while they could be pushed out of the top four by fifth-placed RB Leipzig.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is strongly considering making a change and Potter, 48, has appeared on his wish list.

The other coaches under consideration are Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, who was previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur, and Franck Haise of Lens.

The report adds that Potter has rejected several job offers since his departure from Chelsea as he wanted to take some time out of the game to reflect, while also waiting for the right job to emerge.

Potter is now ready to get back into management, and Dortmund are well aware of this. As such, they could soon begin official talks with his agent.

While it would be a big surprise for Chelsea fans to see the Solihull-born coach take charge of a major club such as Dortmund, there are signs that the move might work.

Dortmund are proud of their ability to develop young talents into top-class stars, and while Potter failed to do this at Chelsea, it was something he definitely achieved at Brighton. Plus, the intense, attacking style Dortmund like to play would suit Potter’s tactics.

