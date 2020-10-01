Brighton have completed the signing of forward Andi Zeqiri from Lausanne-Sport for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £3.6m.

The 21-year-old has penned a deal with the Seagulls until the summer of 2024 and moves to the south coast subject to international clearance.

A regular for the Switzerland Under-21s, Zeqiri has been prolific in his home country. He will now try to take that goalscoring form into the Premier League.

“We are delighted to welcome Andi to the club,” head coach Graham Potter told the official club website.

“He’s a player we have been aware of for some time; we know his qualities and what he can bring to us. He is an exciting young talent and will add to our attacking options.”

Zeqiri pleased to sign

Should clearance arrive in time, Brighton will add Zeqiri to their squad for Saturday’s trip to Everton.

The player is looking forward to playing for Brighton and admitted the chance to play for Potter was a big opportunity.

“I know he puts faith in young players,” he said.

“I had the opportunity to see what the coach was proposing in terms of the playing system. It is something that really convinced me – I hope to do great things with him.”

Earlier in the day, Breda Khadra also signed for Brighton from Borussia Dortmund. He will be part of Simon Rusk’s Under-23 squad initially.