Graham Potter lined up for shock appointment that’ll see him manage Man Utd and Tottenham stars

Graham Potter is a confirmed contender for a surprise managerial role that would see the sacked Chelsea boss manage a host of Premier League stars.

Potter, 48, lasted less than a season in the Chelsea dugout and has not returned to management since. Potter left the Blues with a measly 38.7 winning percentage. Frank Lampard was drafted in to see out the 2022/23 season before Mauricio Pochettino took charge over the summer.

Potter has been linked with potentially succeeding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The under-fire Dutchman has presided over successive 3-0 defeats on home soil and rumours of player unrest are bubbling to the surface.

However, while the Times claimed Ten Hag is ‘on thin ice’ on Thursday evening, Potter was not named as being on the club’s radar to replace the Dutchman.

With the Old Trafford route seemingly closed, a surprise new avenue appears to have opened up for Potter.

When speaking to Swedish television station TV4, Swedish FA secretary general, Andrea Mollerberg, confirmed Potter is in their sights for the national team role.

“You can say this, the list of names that have been sent to me or that I am reading, it is clear that [Potter] is part of that list,” said Mollerberg.

“We’ll see what we filter down and who is interested in this role.

“You probably have to be passionate about wanting to be the national team coach, especially given that it is different from club football. You may have to be ready with certain parts.”

Potter has Sweden connections; would manage several Prem stars

Sweden’s current manager is Janne Anderson, though he is due to step down once their ill-fated Euro 2024 qualification campaign has concluded.

Sweden are already mathematically eliminated from qualification in Group F. They sit nine points behind second-placed Austria with only two games left to play.

Anderson will see out the dead rubbers, though will be replaced soon after.

Potter has a connection to Sweden having managed club side Ostersund between 2011-18. Potter worked miracles at the club, leading them to three promotions in a five-year span as well as into Europe.

Taking the Swedish national team job would also allow Potter to manage a series of familiar names.

Indeed, Man Utd centre-back Victor Lindelof is their captain. Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak ensure there’s no shortage of quality in the final third.

According to the Daily Mail, other candidates in the frame include Jimmy Thelin, Jens Gustafsson, Kim Bergstrand and Thomas Lagerlof.

