Graham Potter lined up for unbelievable move to Euro giant, with two ex-Chelsea managers considered

Graham Potter has been assessed as a contender to take the reins at a true European heavyweight, though isn’t the only former Chelsea manager in the frame, according to a report.

Potter, 48, has been out of work ever since being sacked by Chelsea back in April of 2023. Potter oversaw a truly dismal stint at Stamford Bridge, returning a win percentage even lower than Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino.

Potter rejected the opportunity to return to management last summer with Leicester City. Links to Manchester United and Crystal Palace have also come to nothing.

However, according to a stunning report from HITC, Potter’s patience could pay off in a remarkable way.

They state the Englishman has been assessed by AC Milan who are expected to sever ties with Stefano Pioli at season’s end.

Pioli guided Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League the year after.

However, Milan’s fortunes have turned this season, with the club bowing out of the UCL at the group stages. They do sit third in Serie A, though are eight points off league leaders and bitter rivals Inter who also have a game in hand.

What’s more, with speculation swirling around the future of star forward Rafael Leao – who PSG are considering signing as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement – a reset could be on the cards in Milan.

Potter considered, but isn’t the favourite

HITC state Milan are ‘beginning to look’ at successors to Pioli and Potter has been identified as a candidate.

Potter’s most recent work with Chelsea may have been a disaster, though he remains highly regarded within the game for his coaching and ability to improve players.

But while HITC state Potter has been assessed by Milan chiefs, the overwhelming favourite to replace Pioli – should he be ousted – is Antonio Conte.

The Italian last managed in the Premier League with Tottenham and like Potter, is currently out of work.

Conte has won league titles in Italy with Juventus and Inter and for obvious reasons, represents the sexier option for Milan.

Another like Potter who is in the frame if Conte is unattainable is Bologna’s Thiago Motta.

