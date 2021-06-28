Xhaka points finger at Arsenal team after all but confirming his future

Granit Xhaka has issued a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea to Roma boss Jose Mourinho after all but confirming his desire to leave Arsenal.

Xhaka, who is holed up in the Switzerland camp at Euro 2020, was asked about his future ahead on Monday’s last-16 clash with France. in Bucharest.

The Gunners midfielder has been an ever-present so far for the Swiss at the finals and will be at the hub for them against France. The 28-year-old has been able to focus on his country, despite his future at The Emirates far from secure.

Xhaka has been with Arsenal for five years and made over 200 appearances, but it’s unlikely he will see out his contract which expires in 2023.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is clearing out his squad this summer and Xhaka appears to be one of the players to be moved on.

With the press conference held just outside Rome, he was asked if he was enjoying his time in Italy, he said: “It’s very nice, yes.”

Then quizzed on his future plans on, Xhaka said: “Arsenal know what I want to do.

“Football is a team sport and you’re only as good as your team,” said Xhaka via The Metro. “Of course, it was a good year for me personally. I’ve always played and performed.

“But the place at the end of the season is, of course, really bitter & disappointing for us.”

Roma have been heavily linked with a move for Xhaka. Corriere Dello Sport reported earlier this month that Mourinho had targeted the player as one of his first signings in the Italian capital.

A fee for the Swiss international is expected to be between €18m and €20m, according to Football.london.

Roma are believed to have offered around €13m initially. But the Corriere dello Sport reported that an improved fee worth around €18m, including bonuses has convinced the Gunners to sell.

Xhaka ‘proud’ over Mourinho link

With the deal believe to be agreed, Roma are most likely waiting for Switzerland’s involvement in Euro 2020 to end.

Speaking to Blick (via Goal) he said: “Honestly, I didn’t hear what Mourinho said, but that makes you proud.

“Everyone knows Mourinho and what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win trophies.

“You can now see what work I have done over the past few years.

“Of course I read the rumours too. But now I’m one hundred per cent focused on the national team.

“That’s more important than Arsenal or rumours right now.”

