Granit Xhaka outlines where Arsenal priorities lie as he hits back at critics

Arsenal will prioritise a top-four finish in the Premier League over their bid for Europa League glory, according to midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners moved up to fourth with an unconvincing 1-0 win against 10-man Watford on Monday night as Unai Emery looks to secure a return to Champions League football after just a season at the helm.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal at Vicarage Road with 10 minutes gone as Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster dallied in possession and then struck his clearance straight onto the boot of the Gabon forward who was tearing down on him.

Moments later, Hornets skipper Troy Deeney was sent off after it was adjudged by the match officials that he had caught Lucas Torreira with a flailing arm.

The win, just Arsenal’s sixth on the road in the league this season, was enough to take Emery’s side above both Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Napoli.

Arsenal hold a 2-0 advantage heading to Naples, but Xhaka insists their main focus is on securing a top-four Premier League finish.

“I think we want to stay in the top four – we want to be back in the Champions League,” he said.

“I think, for me, the Premier League is first and after if you can go to the final and take the Europa League, of course it is nice as well but for us it is the Premier League first.

“I think for us the biggest game was last night, it is always like this. We are now in fourth place, two points over United, one game less than Chelsea and one point behind Tottenham and they play against Manchester City next week. It can be a big, big weekend for us.”

Deeney’s early dismissal should have been enough to ensure Arsenal collected a rare away win but Watford were the better team throughout and hit the woodwork twice as the FA Cup finalists chased a deserved equaliser.

Arsenal’s limp performance against 10 men drew widespread condemnation, with one pundit claiming a repeat will see them crash out of the Europa League.

But, at this stage of the campaign, Xhaka believes it is all about points and not performances, and he feels the Watford result will have no bearing on what happens in Italy on Thursday.

“I don’t care if we win 1-0 or 6-0, it is the same three points,” the Switzerland international added.

“For me, it is better if you play like this and you win, than when we have played away and played better games but not taken the three points. I am happy for this performance, but most important is the three points.

“I think against Napoli it is a different game. We had a good result at home, 2-0, but it will not be easy in Napoli as you have seen with Liverpool there or Paris (St Germain).

“Napoli have a good team, especially with their fans, but 2-0 is a good result and I hope we can go to the semi-final.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been tipped to activate the buyback clause in the contract for a former midfielder.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!