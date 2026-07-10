Granit Xhaka has publicly made his plans clear for next season after uncertainty over his future caused by Chelsea pursuing the Sunderland captain.

Xhaka made a shock return to English football with Sunderland last season, and quickly became a fan favourite. The former Arsenal man captained the Black Cats to seventh place – a Europa League spot – with one goal and six assists to his name.

His great season back in England led to interest from Chelsea, and the suggestion that Xhaka was open to a return to London.

But the Swiss international has publicly made clear his plans for the future.

He told DAZN: “This is my home. Sunderland, from the first day I felt home. My family, my wife, my kids, we are all happy there.”

Asked if it would be his home for longer, Xhaka said: “Yes, for longer, for sure. I decided to stay where I am, because family first and they are feeling well, I’m feeling very, very good as well.

“We wrote history with Sunderland, we are writing history with Switzerland now and let’s see where we can go [in the World Cup].”

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Xhaka has told Sunderland his plans

The push from Chelsea to land Xhaka was fronted by new boss Xabi Alonso, who worked with the midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen.

Initially, it was suggested that he had agreed to move there as he wanted to feature under his former boss again.

However, news began to break of late that Xhaka had told Alonso he wouldn’t be joining him.

TEAMtalk is aware that while he’s been at the World Cup – where Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals – the Sunderland midfielder has informed the club he won’t be pushing to leave.

The Black Cats were left furious by Chelsea’s approach but have moved to draw a line under the saga.

Direct talks have been held between the club and their captain, and it’s been reiterated how important he is to the side.

Xhaka fully accepts Sunderland’s position, and doesn’t want to leave himself, though sources state he was appreciative of interest from his former boss Alonso on reuniting.

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