Granovskaia makes big play to bring perfect partner for Kante to Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a January bid to bring AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to Stamford Bridge – as they gear up for the departure of a popular star.

The Ivory Coast star has carved out a reputation as one of Serie A’s elite midfielders. However, with just a year left on his contract, fears are mounting at the San Siro that Kessie could also leave on a free transfer.

Milan have been stung twice this summer with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Dommarumma both moving on as free agents.

And with Kessie, that’s obviously a scenario Milan are desperate to avoid. As such, talks over a new deal have been ongoing for some time.

However, he has rebuffed multiple offers to extend his stay in Milan, meaning a departure looks increasingly likely.

Indeed, sensing an opportunity, Tottenham are among several sides keeping a close eye on developments.

However, they are not his only suitors with PSG and Liverpool also reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation.

The trio, though, look likely to be lose the race with reports in Italy claiming Chelsea lead the race.

As per journalist Claudio Raimondi, via Sport Witness, Chelsea director Marina Granovskai is making special plans to lure Kessie.

She will reportedly offer the 24-year-old £6.9million (€8m) a-year package to join as a free agent next July.

And that could be enough to secure his signature with Milan so far only offering a package worth €6.5m a season.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly sees Kessie as an ideal midfield partner for N’Golo Kante in his preferred 3-4-3 system.

Chelsea uncertainty over Jorginho future

Granovskaia is reportedly pushing hard to sign Kessie amid growing uncertainty surrounding Jorginho’s future.

The Italy star has become an integral figure under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge since the German’s appointment.

However, whispers over a return to Serie A with Juventus continue to grow louder.

Indeed, his agent Joao Santos insists the midfielder is seeking a return to Serie A at some point soon.

“He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. Obviously it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup,” Santos said.

“We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

And with two years left to run, Chelsea may find that summer 2022 is the ideal time to sell the former Napoli man.

