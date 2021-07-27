Chelsea have emerged as the new frontrunners to sign Tottenham transfer target Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to a report.

The Blues have been one of the most active clubs as regards outgoings, but not for new signings. That is despite the transfer rumours surrounding a potential £130million bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. While a new goal-getter is boss Thomas Tuchel’s reported top priority, he is also looking at his defence.

Antonio Rudiger only has a year left on his contract and it remains unclear if he will renew. Furthermore, room has emerged following Fikayo Tomori’s permanent move to AC Milan.

As for who could come in, Chelsea have had mentions alongside Manchester United for France international Kounde.

Spurs have had the strongest links, but according to Calciomercato, Chelsea have now taken the mantle.

The Blues, led by transfer chief Marina Granovskaia – have held talks in ‘great secrecy’ over a deal for the defender.

As such, those discussions have reached an ‘advanced stage’. Kounde is Tuchel’s top goal, the report adds, and Sevilla are willing to make another key sale this summer.

Indeed, they have already done business with Tottenham, swapping Bryan Gil for Erik Lamela.

Kounde could especially fancy the move to Chelsea, given they can offer Champions League football.

Calciomercato adds that the Blues and Sevilla will continue talks, which could result in an agreement in the next few days.

Kounde has made his name in Europe after moving to Spain from Bordeaux in his native France in 2019.

Since then, he has made 63 La Liga appearances, culminating in his senior France debut at Euro 2020.

Chelsea star reveals transfer wish

Tuchel’s side have been one of the busiest as regards exits in the summer transfer window so far.

As well as Tomori, they have moved on youngsters Marc Guehi to Swansea and Myles Peart-Harris to Brentford.

Lewis Bate, meanwhile, has gone to Leeds United.

As for further departures, left-back Marcos Alonso has long been linked with a move back to Serie A.

According to the latest reports, he has again made clear that he wants to leave to find more game time.