Chelsea face the prospect of finding a new buyer for fringe star Kenedy after Flamengo all-but aborted their transfer chase.

The 25-year-old is one of a number of players who could leave Stamford Bridge to raise funds this summer. While he moved to the Blues in the summer of 2015, he has only made 27 first-team appearances in almost six years. Instead, the player has spent time on four loans in England and Spain.

Most recently, he played at Granada last season, helping the La Liga club reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they lost to Manchester United.

Despite impressing, though, Kenedy has little chance of making it into Chelsea’s first-team picture. As such, Blues director Marina Granovskaia is fielding interest in his services.

Flamengo have shown interest in bringing the Brazilian back to his home country. However, the club’s sporting director has now admitted that a deal will prove difficult.

Bruno Spindel told UOL Esporte: “Kenedy is a very interesting player. Flamengo is talking. It is also challenging.

“He is from Chelsea; he is an interesting player who has had a great season.

“Now, it is a complicated negotiation for a player who was transferred for a fee very high for Chelsea.

“We want to count on him, but again, due to the financial situation, the value of the euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation.”

Flamengo are searching for a replacement for midfielder Gerson, who has moved to Marseille.

Kenedy showed crucial versatility for Granada last season – lining up in several attacking positions – and admitted in March that he enjoyed his time at the club.

That spell was his second successive one in Spain after playing for Getafe in 2019/20. Before then, he spent time at Newcastle and Watford.

Chelsea in White transfer hunt

As for potential incomings at Chelsea this summer, reports have made clear boss Thomas Tuchel’s desire for a new striker.

However, centre-back could also become a priority if Antonio Rudiger – who has entered the final year of his contract – turns down an extension in scheduled talks over his future.

As such, one journalist has now claimed that the Blues have entered the race with Arsenal for a target.