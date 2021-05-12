Chelsea chief Granovskaia makes big transfer decision over Tuchel pair

Chelsea will look to hold contract extension talks with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the coming months, according to one journalist.

The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic resurgence under Thomas Tuchel since the manager’s arrival. The German has led his side to the prospect of a Champions League and FA Cup double since signing in January. He has made key alterations, including making his defence largely rock-solid at home.

But while centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have proved crucial in that turnaround, Tuchel’s midfield has played a vital role.

Indeed, Kante and Jorginho have proved staples of much of the success which Chelsea have recently enjoyed.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will look to make tying the pair down to new contracts a priority.

Both players’ deals run out in the summer of 2023, so Romano adds (via Twitter) that Chelsea feel “no rush” over the decision.

However, tying the players down will prove signals of intent for Tuchel and the Blues going forward.

Senior France international Kante has earned plaudits from each of his Premier League managers; ex-Blues boss Frank Lampard insisted that he would have loved to play alongside the 30-year-old.

Tuchel, meanwhile, admitted that he followed the midfielder’s progress while managing Paris Saint-Germain.

He also insisted that Kante is the “dream” player around whom he can build his team.

Jorginho, meanwhile, has long had links with a move back to Serie A after his move from Napoli. The Italian’s agent confirmed recently that his client could think about moving back to his home country.

Chelsea issued ominous Haaland warning

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland reportedly remains a Chelsea transfer target heading into the summer window.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has plenty of admirers across Europe, but only a few clubs will have the financial might to test the German club this summer.

Still, Dortmund’s CEO has insisted that he expects Haaland to stay with the club into next season.

