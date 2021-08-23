Granovskaia leads charge as three reports hint Chelsea transfer is nearing

Three separate sources have all pointed to Chelsea ramping up their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with Sevilla deemed ‘happy to accept’ an improved bid.

The Blues already look a formidable force this season. 3-0 and 2-0 victories have kicked off their Premier League campaign in style. Their most recent win over Arsenal saw Romelu Lukaku score within 15 minutes on his re-debut for the club.

Lukaku’s signing has remedied the issue of a lack of cutting edge from the No. 9 position. With that particular problem solved, very few areas of Thomas Tuchel’s squad could realistically be improved upon in the current window.

Nevertheless, widespread reports have persistently put Chelsea in the frame to land Kounde.

The 22-year-old France centre-half would appear to have a fight on his hands to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger appear unmoveable on the sides of a three-man defence. While Thiago Silva will likely slot back in between the pair once up to speed.

However, at 36, Silva’s time at the top level is clearly numbered. Furthermore, Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both in the final year of their contracts.

While it’s not anticipated either player will leave, it could explain why Chelsea are seemingly determined to land Kounde in a position of strength.

A recent report revealed personal terms had already been agreed with the defender. The barrier blocking a deal is the transfer fee.

Kounde had a release clause within his contract that stipulated he could leave for £68m. However, the Daily Star reported that figure has risen to £77m after entering the final fortnight of the window.

Sevilla are determined to recoup as much as they can and are unwilling to sell for less than the release figure.

Nevertheless, a trio of reports have all indicated a breakthrough could be just around the corner.

Three reports reveal Chelsea, Kounde intentions

Firstly, trusted source Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Blues are in ‘direct contact’ with Sevilla. Talks are described as ‘ongoing’, and a ‘new bid’ is expected ‘soon’.

Sport Witness (citing local Spanish newspaper ABC Sevilla), echo those sentiments. They report Kounde’s agent, Jonathan Kebe, has relayed to the club a new Chelsea bid is forthcoming.

National newspaper Marca also state a new Chelsea bid will be lodged, though do not indicate how much it will be.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed Sevilla will be ‘happy to accept’ the Blues’ bid – assuming it meets the release clause.

Sevilla’s bargaining position is described as ‘strong’ with Kounde still having three years left to run on his contract. They are reportedly content to retain Kounde for at least one more year if the release clause is not triggered.

A deal is seemingly there for Chelsea to be made if they are willing to stump up Kounde’s valuation in full.

Tuchel reportedly voiced his reservations over the potential deal amid Trevor Chalobah’s emergence. However, club chief Marina Granovskaia is thought to be driving the move.

