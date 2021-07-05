Stricken Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola has been sent a touching message from Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia – but any approach from the Blues is now likely to be put on hold.

The Roma defender has been one of the stars of Euro 2020. His roving displays down Italy’s left flank have really caught the eye and he’s played a big part of their march to the semi-finals. However, his tournament is now over after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in their impressive win over Belgium on Friday.

Indeed, Spinazzola now faces several months on the sidelines as he looks to recover from one of the worst injuries a footballer can suffer.

That setback has also now put a dampner on claims he was being lined up for a blockbuster summer transfer. As per reports, the 28-year-old was emerging as a player very firmly on Thomas Tuchel’s transfer wishlist at Chelsea.

Despite seeing those prospects ended for now by injury, reports in Italy claim the Blues will be keeping tabs on his recovery. And it seems possible that Chelsea could yet make a future move for the popular Azzurri star.

Indeed, as per Sky Sport Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante, Granovskaia sent Spinazzola a touching message after hearing his injury prognosis.

It’s claimed the Blues chief got in contact with the player to wish him the best in his recovery and to express her sorrow at his injury.

And while Spinazzola is off the menu for now, Granovskaia’s classy message could yet bear fruit somewhere down the line.

Spinazzola discusses his injury setback

Spinazzola might not be able to take part in Italy’s bid to win Euro 2020 going forwards. However, he remains a popular figure in their squad.

The Azzurri players were seen banging on the overhead baggage carriers chanting ‘Spina’ as they left Munich.

Providing his reaction to his injury on Instagram, Spinazzola insists he will battle to return.

“We all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible. I can only tell you that I will return soon! I am sure!”

