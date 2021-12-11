Grant McCann ignores takeover talk as Hull City suffer from late drama

Frustrated Hull City boss Grant McCann admitted it felt like a defeat as a last-gasp equaliser sealed a point for Bristol City.

A superb curling finish from Ryan Longman gifted the hosts an early lead, however it was cancelled out after 54 minutes by the Robins’ Antoine Semenyo. The hosts regained the lead with just 11 minutes remaining, however a fine Matty James strike in added time meant the spoils were shared at the MKM stadium. And despite being gutted with how it happened, McCann confessed the result was probably a fair reflection of the game.

Speaking after the match, he said: “I am a bit disappointed. It was a good response from us from conceding in the second half to get the second goal. We are gutted in there to concede so late in the game.

“It feels a bit like a defeat, truth be told.

“We are just disappointed with that goal at the death; it is a good finish from Matty James and you have to give him credit. But we should do better there.

“But if we look at the game on reflection, it is probably a fair result, although we are disappointed not to win it.”

A draw leaves The Tigers in 19th position, just four points above the relegation zone.

But McCann acknowledged there were positives to take from the game, and highlighted Longman as a particularly strong performer.

“He has been good in all his games and I wouldn’t say it was his best. His performances have been at a high level and he is improving all the time. He got the goal today because he took (Alex) Scott on the outside of the first time he got it and the second time, he took him on his inside.”

Boss refuses to comment on potential takeover

With rumours circling that a takeover deal is close to completion, a new face was spotted in Hull.

Tan Kesler, a former director of Turkish football and potential new Director of Football for Hull, was spotted watching the club for the first time in person.

However, McCann was not entertaining any questions surrounding the potential deal with Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

He said: “I have no idea. All I am doing is concentrating on the team.