Grealish’s four-letter relief after snapping unwanted PL record

Dean Smith says “it’s a monkey off everyone’s back” after Aston Villa ended Jack Grealish’s record Premier League run of 20 straight defeats on Friday night.

Grealish was understandably relieved and tweeted: “Thank f**k.”

Wesley, the club’s record £22million signing, opened his account before Anwar El Ghazi wrapped up the points in stoppage time in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Smith said: “If you look at the total minutes he played in those 20 games there’s probably four games in them. It’s a monkey off everyone’s back and he’ll be as pleased as anyone.

“Two teams finished above us last season (Norwich and Sheffield United) and they’re the new boys in the Premier League, whereas we finished below them and seem to be a more established Premier League team.

“I can see that because of the amount of money we have spent but we had to. We feel we’ve spent that well but it’s going to take time to go and compete with a lot of established teams in this league.

“It was important to get the first win, we put in a performance which deserved the result.”

Wesley opened the scoring after 21 minutes when he fired in across Jordan Pickford from Jota’s neat pass.

It came against the run of play but Everton never recovered and wasted two late chances.

Alex Iwobi was denied a debut goal when he hit the post and Theo Walcott blazed an unmarked volley over with a minute left.

It came before El Ghazi rolled in from John McGinn’s pass in injury time.

The Toffees missed the chance to go top of the early Premier League table after conceding their first goals of the season.