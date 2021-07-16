Grealish transfer nears with suitor ‘prepared’ to trigger secret Villa clause

A blockbuster transfer for Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish is edging closer after the primary Premier League suitor are prepared to trigger a previously unknown buyout clause, per a report.

With Euro 2020 now concluded, attention has swiftly reverted back to the upcoming Premier League season. But before the action can begin, the course of several high profile transfers must first be determined in the summer window.

Jadon Sancho is expected to wrap up his long-awaited move to Man Utd after recently passing his medical.

Jack Grealish had been touted as a potential Red Devils alternative throughout the transfer saga, but news of Sancho’s imminent arrival has ended that need.

Instead, it appears the only major name in the frame for the Villa talisman is Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been heavily linked with a gigantic double swoop for Grealish and Harry Kane.

And now, the Athletic have provided an update on both prospective deals, and suggested a breakthrough on the Grealish front could be just around the corner.

After confirming Man City’s interest in the pair, the article states the club are prepared to splash out between £175m-£215m for the duo.

Sales will be required to help balance the books. But a handy £11.2m bonus will soon arrive through the sell-on fee previously inserted in Sancho’s contract when he left for Dortmund.

The difficulties of working with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy over a Kane deal are acknowledged. As such, a move for Grealish could become their main focus.

Indeed, Man City are deemed to be ‘confident’ a deal can be ‘wrapped up swiftly’. Furthermore, they cite several sources close to Man City’s key decision-makers that declare a ‘deal is ready to be completed.’

Transfer Chatter - Varane set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Chiesa, Isco future in doubt Raphael Varane looks set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Federico Chiesa and Isco's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

A previously unreported ‘buyout clause’ is speculated, and Man City are said to be ‘fully prepared to trigger it’.

The details of that clause – or even if it exists – are not confirmed. For their part, Villa are noted to never have discussed details of their star man’s contract.

But if it is indeed real, it would surely be a nine-figure sum after City were previously reported to be prepared to smash the Premier League’s all-time transfer record to make a Grealish transfer happen.

Nevertheless, personal terms are reported to have already been agreed. That was apparently the catalyst behind speculation surfacing during the Euros.

Grealish warned off Man City move

Meanwhile, Grealish has been advised against making a move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

“Joining Man City might not be a wise move for Jack Grealish,” said Liverpool legend John Barnes (via the Mirror).

“The player I’d expect to go is Harry Kane. But I don’t know if he’ll want to join Manchester City or Manchester United.

“Is Man City the place for Jack Grealish? You’ve got Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden; you don’t need another number 10.

“If he goes there, what kind of player is he going to be? He’s not in the England team because you can’t play all number 10s.

“With the amount of attacking players City have – De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Raheem Sterling – whose place is he going to take in that team? If he doesn’t play ahead of them, why is he going to go to Man City?”

READ MORE: Man City turn to 486-goal striker after growing frustrated in Kane chase