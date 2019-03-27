LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Liverpool's Manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Joe Gomez at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez is back in first-team training with Liverpool following a lengthy lay-off with a lower-leg fracture.

Gomez looked to have locked down a role as Virgil van Dijk’s preferred central defensive partner at Anfield, but suffered a broken bone in his leg following a tackle by Burnley’s Ben Mee in the victory at Turf Moor in December.

In his absence, Liverpool have also seen Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also suffer from various injuries, with midfielder Fabinho at times asked to fill in as an emergency centre-half.

However, Klopp has some good news for Liverpool fans as he confirmed Gomez has returned to the training pitch – and may even make the matchday squad for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham.

“It is nice – Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that’s how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox had to do it when he was finally back in training.

“After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a doubt ahead of the clash with Spurs, with a familiar name on stand by to cover at right-back.

On the chances of Alexander-Arnold featuring, Klopp added: “Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to [be] 100 per cent, but we have to see.

“Hopefully [between] tomorrow and Thursday he can be back in full training and then it should be fine.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has also provided an update around the embarrassing injury struggles of playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri.