Great news for Watford as Holebas is cleared for FA Cup final

Watford defender Jose Holebas is available for Saturday’s FA Cup final after his red card in the 4-1 home defeat to West Ham was rescinded.

The 34-year-old was sent off in Watford’s final Premier League game of the season after it was deemed he had pulled back Michail Antonio as the Hammers forward ran through on goal.

Hornets head coach Javi Gracia said after the game that the club would definitely appeal and the Football Association announced on Monday afternoon that Watford had succeeded in having the sending off overturned.

“An Independent Regulatory Commission has today [13/05/2019] upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal regarding Jose Holebas,” an FA statement read.

“The Watford player was sent off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday [12/05/2019] for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.”

Watford take on Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.