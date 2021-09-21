Green light fee revealed with Arsenal aiming to raid vulnerable Barcelona

Arsenal are ‘maintaining contact’ with Barcelona over a midfield transfer, and the fee that could twist their arm has been revealed, according to a report.

After a dismal start to the campaign, Arsenal have steadied their ship. Successive 1-0 victories have got the Gunners trending in the right direction as hope once again springs eternal.

The absence of European football was tipped in some quarters to be a significant advantage for Arsenal’s domestic outlook.

Combined with their six summer signings all being aged 24 or under, Arsenal’s future could be bright if Mikel Arteta can deliver.

And per Caught Offside, Arsenal have their sights set on landing another promising star with his best years ahead. Citing Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is reportedly on their radar.

The 22-year-old has failed to break into Ronald Koeman’s starting eleven this season. Seemingly not in the Dutchman’s plans, an opening is there for any club with the desire and money to pounce.

Arsenal fit that bill, and are described as ‘maintaining contacts’ with Barcelona over his availability.

Barca waved goodbye to a number of high profile stars this summer amid an unprecedented financial crisis.

The highest profile departure was undoubtedly Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon moved to PSG as the club frantically struggled to wrest their enormous wage bill under control.

But despite their efforts, the article suggests they are still vulnerable in the market. An offer of around €20m could reportedly turn up the heat and ‘pressure’ them into selling.

While Puig would be unlikely to walk straight into Arteta’s first eleven, he would undoubtedly be a fine back-up to.

And with an abundance of untapped potential and Barcelona exposed in the market, Arsenal could become the ultimate beneficiaries in Puig’s case.

Wenger feels responsible for frequent Arsenal injuries

Meanwhile, Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger feels a sense of frustration towards Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s injury troubles during his tenure at the club.

Wenger, who was in charge at Arsenal for 22 years, has recently displayed his dismay at injury troubles the duo – who have now gone on to forge careers away from Arsenal – went through.

“Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that,” he told the Telegraph.

“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like Wilshere, Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”

