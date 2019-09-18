Greenwood given huge praise by Solskjaer before first European start

Mason Greenwood is one of the best finishers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ever seen, claims the Manchester United manager.

Greenwood, 17, will make his second ever senior start for Man Utd on Thursday, when they face Astana in the Europa League – but Solskjaer has no concerns about his ability.

“He’s still very young, Mason,” Solskjaer said. “But he’s maturing, he’s developed so much in the last six months since I came in.

“I remember the kid who just wanted to play with his mates in the Under-18s and [now] he’s knocking on the door and ready to play these games.

“He’s been with the Under-21s with England, he’s tasting it more, his appetite for football must be growing, I just don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“Apart from go out there, enjoy yourself, work hard, close down because when the ball lands at your feet I know you’re going to score anyway. I know you’re going to make the right finish.

“He’s one of the best finishers I’ve seen, it’s just that enjoyment, express yourself at Old Trafford.

“There’ll be 11 Astana players living the dream tomorrow, one of the biggest games of their careers but I want it to be a memorable one for our players as well.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has backed Fred to make the most of his opportunity against Astana, with the midfielder confirmed as one of several players who will play a major part in the game.

