Greenwood on the scoresheet again as Man Utd beat Inter Milan

Manchester United enjoyed more preseason success as they beat Serie A giants Inter Milan 1-0 in Singapore.

David De Gea started his first match of United’s pre-season tour against Inter in the International Champions Cup.

The Spain goalkeeper has missed the opening two matches in Australia, but started in a side captained by Nemanja Matic.

Luke Shaw was able to return after a hamstring complaint and Romelu Lukaku was left out of the squad to face the club trying to sign him due to a knock.

A sea of red welcomed the sides out at the National Stadium, where a pre-match Mexican wave highlighted the excited nature of many of the fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s name echoed around the ground as United made a positive start, with Marcus Rashford clearly keen to add to his two pre-season goals.

Solskjaer’s men were proving too quick of thought for Inter and Luke Shaw went agonisingly close to opening the scoring with a fizzing, low drive in the 15th minute.

United were pressing well and Anthony Martial was denied by captain Samir Handonovic as they continued to edge proceedings.

Rashford would have broken the deadlock on the half-hour mark had Handanovic not managed to tip Shaw’s low cross just out of the forward’s reach – a chance swiftly followed by a water break in sweltering Singapore.

Summer signing Daniel James wasted a good chance following impressive work by Victor Lindelof, while Anthony Martial was denied after good work with Jesse Lingard.

Danilo D’Ambrosio went closest for Inter as De Gea flapped at a free-kick, but Inter’s lack of frontman was striking.

Solskjaer refrained from making any half-time changes and United started the period in the ascendancy.

Martial got fans on their feet by ghosting past Stefan De Vrij and bursting forwards, before his pass was smartly left for Lingard to get away an attempt that would have found the net was it not D’Ambrosio’s goal-line clearance.

Matic hit the post from a Rashford corner as United upped the ante, while the impressive Pogba following some fine footwork with a shot that forced Handanovic to save.

Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line when Inter jolted into life, with former United target Ivan Perisic going close soon after, with Lindelof replaced by Phil Jones after appearing to pick up a slight hamstring issue.

Solskjaer made 10 changes with around 30 minutes remaining, including the introduction of Ashley Young. The versatile defender’s named was booed when it was read out at the National Stadium and he continued to be jeered when on the ball.

The only respite appeared to come when he had a shot, including the free-kick that led to Mason Greenwood’s second United goal.

Handanovic could only parry Young’s attempt, with the 17-year-old taking the loose ball, making a smart touch away and continuing to fire home a lovely left-footed strike to the delight of the majority of the 52,897 in attendance.