Gregg Berhalter jumps to defence of ‘amazing’ USMNT star going through ‘difficult’ club spell

US men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter has lavished praise on Nottingham Forest loanee Giovanni Reyna, calling his talent ‘amazing’.

Reyna signed a new contract with parent club Borussia Dortmund before joining Nott’m Forest on loan during the January transfer window. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger on either flank, moved to England after struggling to force his way into Dortmund’s starting eleven this campaign.

However, Reyna has not been able to make a significant impact for Forest, either. He has played four times under Nuno Espirito Santo so far, but those appearances have lasted just 38 minutes in total.

Reyna is behind the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Forest pecking order.

Despite the 21-year-old’s issues at club level, he has still been selected in the USMNT squad during the current international break.

During the USA’s CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Jamaica on Thursday, Reyna came off the bench in the 46th minute. Berhalter’s side were already 1-0 down at that point, as Jamaica had incredibly scored inside the first minute.

Reyna provided a much-needed spark to the USA attack, though it was a Cory Burke own goal that dragged them level deep into stoppage time.

In extra time, Reyna brilliantly played Haji Wright through on goal, and the Coventry City star made no mistake with his finish to put the USA 2-1 up.

Giovanni Reyna shines on international duty

Reyna set up Wright again in the 109th minute, and Jamaica had no answer as the USA booked their place in the Nations League final with a 3-1 victory.

Some fans were surprised that Reyna had been called up to Berhalter’s squad, given the fact he is barely playing at Forest. However, the playmaker’s classy performance against Jamaica gave Berhalter the perfect excuse to talk his player up.

“I think I heard somewhere or read somewhere, ‘Why did Gio get called in the camp?'”, Berhalter said. “Well, I think he showed why he got called in again.

“Amazing quality, amazing talent, and, for us, it’s about supporting him through the difficult times of adapting to the Premier League. His quality is unquestionable.

“When you see the plays he made on both the second goal and, I think most importantly, the ball he wins and then makes the pass, he has that quality that not many players have and it’s clear that he deserves to play on this team.”

Reyna will be hoping to start when the USA face Mexico in the Nations League final on Monday. The youngster will also be aiming to continue his great performances when he returns to club action with Forest later this month.

