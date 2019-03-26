Antoine Griezmann has been left unimpressed by efforts from his France teammate Samuel Umtiti to lure him to Barcelona after the Atletico Madrid talisman reacted to the latest round of speculation surrounding his future.

The forward’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano is once again the subject of speculation after recent reports from Spain suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season, after Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League.

Griezmann, 28, was heavily linked with an £88million move to Barcelona last summer, while Man Utd were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

He signed a new contract with Atleti until 2023 after their Europa League success and within that deal was a £170million release clause, which Marca claim will drop to £103million this summer.

It’s now claimed Barca could launch a fresh approach to bring the player to the Nou Camp this summer and the rumours were given further accreditation by his France teammate Umtiti, who told Telefoot: “I would be glad if Griezmann came to Barcelona, as he has a place here.

“But I have not spoken with him about it.”

Griezmann, however, has taken umbrage with the comments and admits he is getting fed up responding to questions about his Atleti future.

“I’m already used to it and a little bit fed up,” Griezmann told Univision after France beat Iceland in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday evening. “Every year it’s the same so I’m used to it.”