Griezmann makes Man Utd revelation after Mourinho meeting

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly promised Manchester United he will move to Old Trafford after a fresh round of transfer talks with Jose Mourinho.

According to reports in Spain, the United boss took a flight to Madrid on Wednesday morning and met with the France international to discuss the finer details of his proposed transfer next summer.

Griezmann was close to joining United earlier this year before Atleti’s transfer ban and a change of heart from Mourinho saw the player pledge his immediate future to the La Liga side.

But United’s interest in Griezmann has never cooled and Don Balon claims Mourinho stepped up his pursuit for the former Real Sociedad man by flying to Madrid for talks with the player after deciding it was he, rather than Gareth Bale, he wanted to sign next summer.

It’s believed United have decided to act now after Barcelona stepped up their interest in the player and also signaled their intent to match the buyout in his Atletico deal.

But the Spanish outlet claims Griezmann has now given Mourinho his word on the move and has chosen to take the vacant No 7 shirt at Old Trafford, made famous over the years by the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Furthermore, it’s suggested Griezmann will sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the player giving United his word on the deal by signing a pre-contract agreement.

Griezmann will cost United €100million (£88million) after the club agreed to pay the transfer release clause in his Atleti contract.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo addressed rumours Griezmann was set to leave in the January window earlier this month when he stated: “He wants to stay here.

“That is what he is saying and nowhere has he said he wants to leave us, in fact he has said the opposite.

“He has a contract with Atletico.”

However, the latest developments would seem Griezmann will move to United in the summer of 2018.

