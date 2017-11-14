Griezmann could snub Man Utd after revealing his dream move

Antoine Griezmann could still snub a move to Manchester United after admitting for the first time what would be his “dream move” should he leave Atletico Madrid.

The France forward has been a long-term target for United and a deal may well have gone through this summer, but for the transfer ban placed on the La Liga club.

With Atletico free to conduct business again from January 1, rumours are abound that Griezmann will leave the Wanda Metropolitano – and Jose Mourinho’s men have again been linked with the forward.

However, the former Real Sociedad man admits the chance to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG would be a “dream”.

When asked by Telefoot whether it would be a dream to link up with Neymar and Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, the 26-year-old replied: “Yes.”

However, PSG may need to offload several of their high earners before any deal for Griezmann – who has a €100m exit clause in his contract – can be finalised.

The club has been told to raise €75m in sales by June 30 or face a heavy punishment for Financial Fair Play. As a result, the club is reported to have transfer listed four of their players.

Griezmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most highly-sought forwards having scored more than 25 goals in each of his last three seasons at Atletico, though he has so far struggled to find his best form for Diego Simeone’s side this term, with the club on the brink of crashing out of the Champions League group stages.

