Griezmann denies speaking to Mourinho over Man Utd U-turn

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has denied ever phoning Jose Mourinho to inform him he would not be moving to Manchester United.

Griezmann was expected to sign for United in a world record £86million deal this summer following a year-long chase by Mourinho. But the deal was eventually ruled out, with Griezman signing a new deal at Atletico and Manchester United since switching their attention to his cross-city rival, Alvaro Morata.

United could yet reactivate their interest in the player next summer, with the breakdown of the transfer largely believed to have come about due to Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban.

However, discussing his future, Griezmann says it is “absurd” to look that far ahead.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” he told FourFourTwo. “I’m going to be playing for Atletico next season and after that we’ll see. All I am thinking about now is Atletico Madrid.

“I think it’s absurd to talk about something that is more than a year away.”

When asked whether reports were true that he phoned United manager Mourinho to inform him of his decision to stay in Spain, Griezmann replied: “No, no, no. No, that’s totally made up. False. It was my decision. I communicated it to the club. That’s it.

“I have stayed mainly because of the transfer ban. Atletico needed me now more than ever and I felt I had to stay. It would be dirty to leave.

“I wouldn’t have been myself, or the person that I feel I am today, if I had left this club in that way.”