Griezmann drops huge Manchester United transfer hint

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted for the first time that he would like to play alongside France team-mate Paul Pogba at club level.

The 25-year-old former Real Socieded forward and the Manchester United midfielder have posted a number of photographs together on social media recently as a sign of their friendship.

Griezmann shared a photograph of himself and his compatriot Pogba on Twitter on Tuesday in which they were sat on the back of a golf buggy, with the caption: “End of the day, we go back to the Castle.”

The pair are currently on international duty together ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden at Stade de France.

It has been reported that United are looking to sign Griezmann next summer as manager Jose Mourinho seeks to strengthen his attacking options, and the presence of Pogba at Old Trafford may prove pivotal in a move to the Premier League for the Atleti man.

Griezmann, quoted by the Daily Star, said: “I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.

“I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they’re really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

“You hear a lot of things (speculation) about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don’t see me moving to a new club. But It would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day.”

The player has also been linked with moves to Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal next summer, while our report last week suggested the France star could become the world’s first £100million footballer when he leaves Atletico.

But it is United where he is most frequently linked with the club reportedly seeing the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney and are thought to be leading the chase to sign him.

The club are already reported to have held tentative talks with Atletico over a possible deal – while United hope the player’s friendship with Pogba will help sway the deal their way.

The 25-year-old only recently signed a new deal at the La Liga club with a huge £85million release clause. However, the deal is now being tipped to far exceed the world-record £89.3million United paid for Pogba this summer. Some reports even suggest a bidding war between United and Chelsea could see the deal tip nine figures – with Griezmann on track to become football’s first £100,000,000 footballer.

The France forward has ditched his agent and he and his family are now in charge of his footballing affairs.

Although he has a contract which runs until 2021 Atletico Madrid are aware that this is likely to be his last season with the club.

With manager Diego Simeone having given Atletico notice that he will leave next summer, their chances of holding onto Griezmann have substantially decreased, with these latest quotes from Griezmann giving the club fresh optimism of agreeing a deal next summer.