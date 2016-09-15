Griezmann dumps agent to give Prem trio fresh transfer hope

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he has dumped his agent and will instead use his father to help guide his career.

The France striker ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract at Atletico Madrid this summer with the buy-out clause in his new deal reportedly being raised to £82million.

The player has long been linked with a move to the Premier League: Arsenal reportedly failed with an approach earlier in the summer, while Manchester United have long been linked with a mega move, while recent speculation has claimed Chelsea will rival any bid for Euro 2016’s top scorer.

The player has always spoken of his commitment to Atletico, but hinted recently he could look to move on if the club ever parted company with much-sought after coach Diego Simeone.

However, Griezmann’s decision to go it alone and ditch it alone could give his suitors fresh hope that the player is looking to move on next summer.

“I will now operate without an agent but my advice will continue to come from my father and from my mentor Eric Olhats,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe.

And Griezmann’s future may take another twist after it emerged Simeone has agreed to reduce his contract by two years.