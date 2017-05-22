Antoine Griezmann rates his chances of joining Man United

Antoine Griezmann has revealed his future will be decided in two weeks’ time after rating his chances of signing for Manchester United a “six out of 10”.

The Atletico Madrid striker has been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United reportedly ready to meet the Frenchman’s £84million transfer release clause.

However, Griezmann had appeared to distance himself from claims he would leave the La Liga giants, with suggestions he dislikes the English weather and is settled in Madrid as two key reasons for staying put.

But the player’s latest quotes are as close to an admission that a move to Manchester United could actually be ON this summer.

Speaking in an interview on French television programme Quotidien, Griezmann admitted a move to Old Trafford was “possible”.

When asked what the chances of him joining United are on a scale of one to ten, he replied: “Six.”

Antoine Griezmann à Manchester ? « Possible » répond l’intéressé, qui estime ses chances d’y jouer l’an prochain à 6 sur 10. #Quotidien pic.twitter.com/a6XuihJWVG — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) May 22, 2017

The reporter replied “That’s quite a lot, you understand what you’re saying?” to which Griezmann said: “Yes.

And when put to him if it was the first time he’d said it, the Frenchman responded: “Yes, the first time.”

He also revealed that his future at the La Liga side will be determined within the coming two weeks.

“I should know more in the next two weeks,” he said.

Griezmann’s brother Theo, who has often dropped transfer teases over his brother’s move on social media in the past, retweeted the Quotidien’s tweet of the minute-long clip to further fuel speculation that the deal could happen.