Griezmann has a place at Barcelona, says France team-mate

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti believes French team-mate Antoine Griezmann would be a perfect fit at the Camp Nou.

Tuttosport over the weekend claimed Paris Saint-Germain were set to enter the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann this summer.

The forward’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano is once again the subject of speculation after recent reports from Spain suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season, after Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League.

Griezmann, 28,was heavily linked with an £88million move to Barcelona last summer, while Man Utd were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

He signed a new contract with Atleti until 2023 after their Europa League success and within that deal was a £170million release clause, which Marca claim will drop to £103million this summer.

United, according to the Daily Mirror, remain interested in the player and could launch a move for him in July, but Umtiti says Griezmann would fit right in at the Camp Nou.

The pair are currently away on international duty with Didier Deschamps’ side and Umtiti told Telefoot: “I would be glad if Griezmann came to Barcelona, as he has a place here.

“But I have not spoken with him about it.”