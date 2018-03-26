Griezmann hints Man Utd link isn’t dead after teasing Pogba

Antoine Griezmann may have rekindled talk of a move to Manchester United by admitting to Paul Pogba it would be “beautiful” to play alongside him.

The France forward has consistently been linked with a move to United over recent seasons, with his friendship with Pogba believed to be one of the key factors in potentially luring the Atletico Madrid favourite to Old Trafford.

Although Pogba’s future itself remains far from certain at United – our Monday Verdict discusses how Jose Mourinho is risking everything over the feud – Griezmann has hinted at the duo playing together at club level at some point in the future.

In an interview for French TV channel Canal Plus, Pogba said to Griezmann: “If we could have this every day…”

“That would be beautiful to play alongside you and win trophies,” Griezmann replied before quickly backtracking.

He added: “But be careful! That doesn’t mean I want to go to Manchester United.”

Quand tu retrouves tes potes après quelques mois de séparation 🤗 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/iUrl2P78Fj — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) March 19, 2018

Griezmann is expected to sign for Barcelona this summer, with the LaLiga leaders expected to activate the €100m exit clause in his Atleti contract.

With Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola believed to be hawking his client around to several European giants, there are some who will suggest Griezmann’s chat with his teammate would more likely point to a link-up for the duo at the Nou Camp…..

