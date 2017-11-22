Spurs admission from Griezmann as France star teases Man Utd

Antoine Griezmann has dropped a fresh hint he could move to Manchester United by declaring there is a “possibility” he could move there from Atletico Madrid.

The France forward on Tuesday denied claims he is set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano during the January transfer window amid talk one of United, Barcelona or new suitors, PSG, could trigger his €100million exit clause.

United were close to landing Griezmann over the summer, however, with the player describing his chances of making the move a “6 out of 10” before Atletico’s transfer ban prompted a change of heart.

But with United still looking for a wide forward, and with their No 7 shirt remaining vacant, Griezmann has given them fresh hope of a deal in a revealing new autobiography.

“In June, I extended my contract. I’m linked to the club until 2022. Although, I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won’t go one day,” Griezmann writes in the book, being serialised by AS.

“I haven’t made that decision. It all depends on various factors.

“I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.”

Griezmann also reveals that Pep Guardiola wanted him for Barcelona’s B side and that before the World Cup in Brazil 2014, he would have signed for Tottenham, who thought of him to replace Gareth Bale. He also says Atletico is like a family and says he feels good there in a project that continues to develop.

The only thing that seems clear for Griezmann is that he will finish his career in the United States like his idol, David Beckham, and close to Derrick Rose, who he admires in the NBA. He has already discussed this with David Villa.

