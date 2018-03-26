Griezmann on why he’s not listening to talk of Pogba, Mourinho row

Antoine Griezmann is confident Paul Pogba can cast aside his Manchester United frustrations and enjoy a strong finish to the season.

Pogba has struggled at United since the turn of the year, with rumours of a falling out with his Jose Mourinho threatening to overshadow the club’s efforts to win the FA Cup and finish the season in runners-up spot.

But Griezmann has backed his close friend to return to form ahead of France’s World Cup campaign.

“He came back [to the squad] with a huge smile on his face,” he said.

‘He was happy. It’s not easy when you don’t play at your club or you don’t feel at your best. It happened to me and he knows that.

“He still enjoys having fun and working hard, which are what matter the most.”

Discussing his struggles at United and talk of a row with Mourinho, Griezmann said: “It’s up to him to prove and show that he’s still the player that he can be.

“The coach here [Didier Deschamps] trusts him, like the entire squad. We need a smiling Paul and an efficient one on the pitch.”

Griezmann, meanwhile, has also admitted he would love to play alongside his France teammate at club level one day.

In an interview for French TV channel Canal Plus, Pogba said to Griezmann: “If we could have this every day…”

“That would be beautiful to play alongside you and win trophies,” Griezmann replied before quickly backtracking.

He added: “But be careful! That doesn’t mean I want to go to Manchester United.”

